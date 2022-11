BEO Show

XC Groom Room is helping create a league of extraordinary gentlemen

This local barbershop survived opening during a pandemic. We spoke with Drew Ervin — Master Stylist, Owner, and Founder of XG Groom Room for today’s “Industry Focus” segment. This is one example of the trend of high end men’s salons popping up all over the country.

Tyler Marzullo, Stylist and Co-owner of XG Groom Room says he’s always wanted to be a stylist.

