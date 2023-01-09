BEO Show

Y.E.S. Consulting helps business owners define and achieve their goals

Shamika Anderson is the Chief Strategy Officer at Y.E.S. Consulting, and she joined us for this week’s “Getting Started” segment. The consulting firm provides resources and advice to new business owners to help them build the framework to develop a strong foundation for growth. Right now, 100% of her clients are African American startup, she said.

Part of the framework that Y.E.S. Consulting helps with includes creating steps to achieve your goals. Anderson discussed the importance of creating your business plan and how to shape your goals.

For more information on Y.E.S. Consulting click here.

