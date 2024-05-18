Search
Pride celebration honors Asian American Pacific Islander and LGBTQ communities

AAPI Pride event held at the 10 East Arts Hub

by: Gregg Montgomery
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The third annual AAPI Pride Celebration drew a good-sized crowd Friday night in downtown Indianapolis at the 10 East Arts Hub.

Participants enjoyed free food from Asian cultures, and local performers including a drag queen, a DJ and a comedian.

Tennah McDonald, a volunteer organizer for the celebration, said more events are ahead. “We will be doing karaoke in the fall. That will be a big fun event and also the private events for June 8. It will be the festival, and the parade organizers say they want to provide a safe space to represent and celebrate the intersectionality of Asian American Pacific Islander and LGBTQ communities.”

This story was from a script aired on WISH-TV.

