Pride celebration honors Asian American Pacific Islander and LGBTQ communities

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The third annual AAPI Pride Celebration drew a good-sized crowd Friday night in downtown Indianapolis at the 10 East Arts Hub.

Participants enjoyed free food from Asian cultures, and local performers including a drag queen, a DJ and a comedian.

Tennah McDonald, a volunteer organizer for the celebration, said more events are ahead. “We will be doing karaoke in the fall. That will be a big fun event and also the private events for June 8. It will be the festival, and the parade organizers say they want to provide a safe space to represent and celebrate the intersectionality of Asian American Pacific Islander and LGBTQ communities.”

