Community Link

Community Link: Author talks overcoming adversity to becoming great

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays and Marco Dominguez take a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

This week, Mays was joined by Marwin Strong, Author of “Back From the Shadow of Death.”

Those interested in purchasing the book can find it on Marwin Strong’s website, as well as Walmart.com, Booksamillion.com, and Amazon.

Watch the video above for more information!