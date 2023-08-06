Community Link: Cric Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays takes a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

This week, Mays was joined by Lav Jhanji, an advisory board member for Cric Indy.

Cric Indy is a cricket league committed to fostering an inclusive environment where everyone feels heard, respected, and valued, all through the game of cricket.

“Cricket is probably the second most popular sport in the world. It’s played pretty much everywhere now, it’s played in the United States, as well. It’s a very old game. It’s very similar to baseball, a lot of involvement and a lot of defense and offense,” Jhanji said.

Cric Indy has instilled diversity, equity, and inclusion into the game of cricket since 2015.

“In 2015, club CEO Feroz Syed and I were discussing how we can create a forum or an event where people could come together and talk about diversity, equity, and inclusion, and not just talk about it but learn from each other. How we put up something that’s going to bring all these corporations together and talk about it freely and independently? Right, so we’re like, ‘OK, let’s think of a sport,’ and that’s when cricket came to play,” Jhanji said.

Jhanji also says that community engagement is a key value for the league. On Aug. 25 – 26, Cric Indy will be hosting a DEI event and cricket tournament at Grand Park in Westfield.

