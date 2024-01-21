Community Link: Every Child Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week on Community Link, Carolene Mays takes a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

This week, Mays was joined by Akilah Webster with Every Child Indiana.

Foster care is one of Indiana’s greatest challenges. Every Child Indiana is a statewide collaboration of more than 30 organizations, with one goal – to uplift children and families impacted by foster care.

Webster first explains what foster care is, the differences between fostering and adopting, and what circumstances might place a child in foster care.

She also explains how Every Child Indiana is addressing the needs of the children in the foster care system, and how her organization, The Contingent, works with children in foster care, as well.

Watch the full interview above to learn more.