Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Community Link: Every Child Indiana

Community Link: Every Child Indiana

by: Michaela Springer
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week on Community Link, Carolene Mays takes a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

This week, Mays was joined by Akilah Webster with Every Child Indiana.

Foster care is one of Indiana’s greatest challenges. Every Child Indiana is a statewide collaboration of more than 30 organizations, with one goal – to uplift children and families impacted by foster care.

Webster first explains what foster care is, the differences between fostering and adopting, and what circumstances might place a child in foster care.

She also explains how Every Child Indiana is addressing the needs of the children in the foster care system, and how her organization, The Contingent, works with children in foster care, as well.

Watch the full interview above to learn more.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Seeds of Caring hosts first...
Community /
8 Community Calendar picks: Things...
Local News /
‘Wild Cards’ premieres on The...
Life.Style.Live! /
WISH-TV kicks off 2nd year...
Newsletter /
Community Link: Indiana Humanities
Community Link /
8 Community Calendar picks: Things...
Local News /
WISH-TV participates in Indy Pride...
Community /
Community Link: Junior Achievement
Community Link /