Community Link

Community Link: Freetown Village

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays takes a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

This week, Mays was joined by founding director of Freetown Village, Ophelia Wellington and board chair, Gwen Kelley.

These ladies take part in educating people about African-American lives, arts, and culture.

The “Making a Difference” annual awards banquet will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 20 from 6-9 p.m. at the Madam Walker Legacy Center Ballroom.

Visit the website here. Freetown Village offers a variety of programs throughout the year.

Enjoy the full interview above.