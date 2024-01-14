Community Link: Indiana Humanities

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week on Community Link, Carolene Mays takes a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

This week, Mays was joined by Joseph Tucker Edmonds with Indiana Humanities.

Providing context for understanding complex issues, and strengthening the civic fabric of our state, Indiana Humanities offers stipends and fellowships for outstanding public humanities programs that can bring Hoosiers together to talk through differences and solve problems.

Edmonds shares with Mays more on Indiana Humanities, as well as his special project that he says encapsulates Black Indianapolis in many ways.

He also shares the challenges that came with working on his project, when it will be available for all to see.

