Community Link: Innopower Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays takes a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

This week, Mays was joined by Emil Ekiyor, founder and chief executive officer of Innopower Indy.

Innopower Indy is a community development organization with works to create capacity-building opportunities for underrepresented people, businesses, and professionals in education, workforce development, and entrepreneurship.

“We saw Indianapolis as a city that was primed to take its role as one of our major developing cities. But to do that, Indianapolis had to show that we had a plan for how our minority communities were going to grow as well. So, our focus is how do we accelerate economic productivity in our black communities?” Ekiyor said.

