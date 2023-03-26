Community Link: ‘Upon This Rock’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays takes a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

This week, Mays was joined by Dr. Veron Cantrell, marketing team member for “Upon This Rock Passion Play.“

This is the longest-running African-American Easter production in the country. They are celebrating its 40th year and final season. Cantrell joined Mays to share more on what you can expect from this year’s production.

“We bring over 300 cast and crew together from 30 to 50 churches throughout the greater Indianapolis area. All denominations, cultures, backgrounds, and ethnicities. We come together to share the story of Easter and the good news,” Cantrell said.

