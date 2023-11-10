Mozel Sanders Foundation to feed up to 15,000 hungry Hoosiers this Thanksgiving

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — WISH-TV is once again partnering with the Mozel Sanders Foundation for its annual “Feed the Hungry” event on Thanksgiving Day.

The Mozel Sanders Foundation is a nonprofit that’s been serving meals to Indianapolis families in need for more than 50 years.

In 2022, the Mozel Sanders Foundation served hot meals to over 10,000 hungry Hoosiers. This year, the goal is to feed up to 15,000 people.

Stephanie Sanders, executive director of the Mozel Sanders Foundation, joined Daybreak on Friday to talk about this year’s event and how you can get involved.

Every year, the meal changes slightly. This year, Sanders says the foundation will serve pulled chicken dinners with “gravy, stuffing, green beans, a roll, and homemade chocolate chip cookies.”

To make sure there’s enough food to go around, people need to sign up in advance, according to Sanders.

The deadline is exactly one week before Thanksgiving.

“That would be that Thursday before Thanksgiving to make sure that we have enough commodities and food to deliver. We used to wait till the day of, but that doesn’t work,” Sanders explained.

Call the Mozel Sanders Foundation at 317-636-7985 to place an order.

The Thanksgiving meal is made possible by generous donations and the hard work of volunteers.

You can text MOZEL to 53-555 or visit https://mozelsanders.org/ to donate. $20 will feed a family of four.

The Mozel Sanders is still looking for volunteers to assist with packaging, preparing, and delivering dinners on Thanksgiving Day at Butler University’s Atherton Hall.

Volunteers must sign up before the event here.

WISH-TV is proud to partner with Financial Center First Credit Union to support the Mozel Sanders Foundation.