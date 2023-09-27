WISH-TV Night with the Indy Eleven Rescheduled

Due to the bad weather Wednesday, August 9th, WISH-TV Night with the Indy Eleven has been rescheduled to Saturday, September 30th. WISH-TV will take part in the Trunk-or-Treat for the young fans in the Best One Fun Zone as well at pre and post-match activities as the Eleven take on Detroit City FC in their regular season finale.

For the 10th year in a row, WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23 are the

Official Broadcast Partners with Indy Eleven! When you’re not able to

make it to the Mike you can watch Indiana’s Team over-the-air in Indianapolis

as well as South Bend and Fort Wayne. WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23 are proud

to continue to bring professional USL Championship soccer to the homes of more

Indiana viewers than ever before. The partnership with Indy Eleven demonstrates

our commitment to focusing on family and community through a local sports

line-up.

Come cheer on the boys in Blue with us Saturday, September 30th at WISH-TV Night!