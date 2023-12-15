Search
WISH-TV will air Legends & Leadership Governor's Luncheon for Scouting special on Sunday

Scouting special

by: Meghan Stratton
WISH-TV is proud to support the 28th Governor’s Luncheon for Scouting, a celebration of scouting that brings together over 2,000 local community leaders to benefit local scouting in Indiana! Join us on Sunday, December 17 at 5:00 p.m. on WISH-TV for a one-hour special, Legends & Leadership.

Hosted by Governor Eric Holcomb and emceed by WISH-TV Sports Director Anthony Calhoun, the event raises funds for programs, camps, and trainings for over 16,000 youth in central Indiana. DuJuan McCoy, President, Owner and CEO of Circle City Broadcasting (parent company of WISH-TV) is a co-chair for this year’s event.

Learn more about how you can get involved in scouting here.

