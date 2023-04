News 8 anchor teaches students at career day

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — On Friday, I got to speak with students at Plainfield Middle School about being a news anchor.

It was career day, and the students had a lot of questions about working in news. One kid even asked me about how to maintain work-life balance.

I had students practice what it is like to anchor the news. They really started to get the hang of it.

We may have found some future reporters.