We Stand Together: IU student Ky Freeman

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — The Bible says, “And a little child shall lead them.”

In this case, it’s a college-age student. In Friday’s We Stand Together, News 8 spoke with a young man at Indiana University who strives to make systemic changes.

He is a junior at Indiana University who is working hard to be a force for good on campus. His name is Ky Freeman. Not only is he president of the Black Student Union, he’s on the IU Police Department Advisory Council and and he co-founded the nonprofit Enough is Enough.

Earlier this year, through his organization, he organized a June march where he says more than 4,000 people showed up to address police brutality and hold police responsible.

News 8’s David Williams talks with Freeman in the video.