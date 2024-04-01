WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23 to broadcast Indy Eleven games for the 11th consecutive year

INDIANAPOLIS – April 1, 2024 – DuJuan McCoy, Owner, President, and CEO of Circle City Broadcasting (parent company of WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23) announced that the stations will be the Official Broadcast Partners with Indy Eleven for the eleventh year in a row.

Fans of Indiana’s Team will have a free over-the-air option to watch all 20 matches this year, including the 17 home games at IU Indianapolis Carroll Stadium.

All the games are also available on WLMO-TV in Fort Wayne and WHME-TV in South Bend, via WISH-TV’s statewide TV news network. You can find the full schedule here.

“WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23 are proud to continue our partnership with Indy Eleven, bringing professional USL Championship soccer to the homes of more Indiana viewers than ever before,” said McCoy. “The partnership with Indy Eleven demonstrates our commitment to local sports in our community.”

“As we continue into our 11th season of soccer as Indiana’s Team, we are excited to renew this long-standing partnership with WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23,” said Greg Stremlaw, President & CEO of Indy Eleven. “With a mission to grow the game across the Hoosier State, we appreciate having a partner that shares our dedication of making quality content for all to enjoy.”

Another pair of Indy Eleven “originals” – the on-air duo of play-by-play man Greg Rakestraw and color analyst Brad Hauter – are also set to return for their eleventh season together in the broadcast booth.

In addition to the two-hour game window, every Indy Eleven broadcast on WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23 will be followed by a wrap up of the evening’s action featuring extensive highlights and interviews with personalities from Indiana’s Team.