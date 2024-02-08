WISH-TV expands medical reporting team

INDIANAPOLIS – February 8, 2024 – Al Carl, News Vice President at WISH-TV, today announced Dr. Janel Gordon, M.D., DipABOM, DipABLM, will join WISH-TV’s medical reporting team as the WISH-TV Medical Expert.

Dr. Gordon is a Triple Board-Certified Family, Obesity & Lifestyle Medicine Physician. Her medical training is extensive:

Harvard Medical School – Culinary Health Education Fundamentals

Harvard Medical School – Blackburn Course in Obesity Medicine

T. Colin Campbell Center for Nutrition Studies – Plant-Based Nutrition

American Academy of Family Physicians – Leading Physician Well-being Fellowship

University of Louisville School of Medicine – Doctorate of Medicine

Winston-Salem State University – Bachelor of Science in Biology, Magna Cum Laude

University of Maryland School of Medicine Department of Family & Community Medicine – Family Medicine Intern & Resident

“We are thrilled to have someone with Dr. Gordon’s expertise in this important post,” said Carl. “Accurate, authoritative medical reporting is vital to our community.”

Dr. Gordon is from Indianapolis and has worked with people from all over the world, exploring how we all uniquely approach health and nutrition.

“I look forward to sharing crucial medical news and information to the WISH-TV audience,” said Dr. Gordon.

Dr. Gordon begins her new role the week of February 12th.

