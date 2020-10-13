‘Gr8 Comeback’: Gordon’s Milkshake Bar

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — When Carl Gordon decided to open Gordon’s Milkshake Bar on downtown’s Massachusetts Avenue, he was responding to an outpouring of support from the community at an Indianapolis festival.

“It was the 2019 Irish Fest,” Gordon said. “After selling all those Shamrock milkshakes, we just sat down and came up with the concept of a great milkshake shop.”

Since the shop opened, Gordon says, one shake has become their No. 1 seller. “It’s probably the peanut butter brownie milkshake,” he said. “It’s a great shake. We sell a lot of those every single day, even on a slow day.”

He says after the COVID-19 pandemic hit, he and his team “panicked just like everyone else did” but stayed open and adjusted to the new health guidelines, even with a growing customer base.

“We have a great team, great managers and we all work hard every day to make sure the customers are satisfied,” Gordon said.

Follow @milkshakeindy on Instagram to see the variety of “dream shakes” they can make.

