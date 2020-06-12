‘Gr8 Comeback’: Marvelous Touch Hand Car Wash

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– The Marvelous Touch Hand Car Wash is welcoming customers back after being closed for a little longer than two months.

However, owner Marvin Drake says, support from the community allowed his business to keep going during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’ve been blessed during this pandemic,” he said. “We closed for two months, but I had customers come alongside offering support, offering to pay in advance and things of that nature to keep us afloat, so I’ve been really blessed in that area to have the community come in to support.”

Drake says the experience customers get with his staff is a little different from what they get at other car washes.

“When you come to a hand car wash here at Marvelous Touch we treat everybody like family,” Drake said. “We do every car like it’s our own. It’s that personal touch. We make sure we get every crack and cranny of the car. Everybody come in, and we’d love to have your support and business.”

Marvelous Touch Hand Car Wash is at 4471 N. Keystone Ave. Hours are from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Customers are seen on a first-come, first-served basis.

Coronavirus links

Indiana coronavirus timeline

With updated information from the Indiana Department of Health on June 11, this timeline reflects updated tallies of deaths and positive tests prior to that date.