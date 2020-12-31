‘Gr8 Comeback’: Prime 47-Indy’s Steakhouse

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Prime 47-Indy’s Steakhouse in downtown Indianapolis prides itself on being “locally owned and operated.”

The business has been busy during the pandemic even after the restaurant changed its business model to carryout meals and “grill kits” in order to serve customers. General Manager Lisa Lenzke says she’s most proud of another way they made an impact.

“We partnered with our local sports teams, the Pacers, the Colts and delivered lunch to our front-line health care workers,” Lenzke said. “Doing drops at IU Health and St. Vincent’s was an amazing way to give back to the community.”

The restaurant is also celebrating being a part of a very short list of Indianapolis restaurants that will be able to host NBA teams during the 2020-2021 season.

“It’s huge,” Lenzke said. “It’s huge a big boost to our business going forward, to be able to have the three private dining rooms, to give the NBA the privacy they need to feel safe, secure and well fed is a great opportunity.”

