2022 Old Farmer’s Almanac arrives with chilling winter forecast

“A Season of Shivers” awaits most of the U.S. The new edition of the Old Farmer’s Almanac also features stories of small farmers, award-winning five-ingredient recipes, the cold truth about hail, the art of animal tracking, and more! Janice Stillman, editor of the 2022 The Old Farmer’s Almanc, joined us to share more about it.

The 2022 Old Farmer’s Almanan is available now, and it comes with a winter warning: Prepare for a “Season of Shivers.”

According to the latest edition of The Old Farmer’s Almanac, this winter will be punctuated by positively bone-chilling, below-average temperatures across most of the U.S.

“This coming winter could well be one of the longest and coldest that we’ve seen in years,” says Janice Stillman, editor of The Old Farmer’s Almanac. For 230 years, the Almanac has been helping readers to prepare for winter’s worst with its 80 percent–accurate weather forecasts.

In some places, the super cold of the coming winter will also bring lots of snow. This extreme wintry mix is expected in areas of New England as well as throughout the Ohio Valley, in northern portions of the Deep South, and in southeast New Mexico.

Above-average snowfall is also in the forecast along a track from eastern Montana southward through the western halves of the Dakotas and into northeastern Colorado. While temperatures in this midcountry strip will be relatively normal, snowfall will be abundant, with several storms predicted throughout the winter.

Meanwhile, most western areas will remain relatively dry, with all but the Pacific Coast itself and portions of the Southwest experiencing the frigid cold predicted for much of the rest of the country.

In addition to its much-anticipated weather forecasts, The Old Farmer’s Almanac is known for being “useful, with a pleasant degree of humor.”

Highlights from the 2022 Almanac include:

Gardening tips for growing a rainbow of dahlias or a patch of pumpkins (hint: the bumpier the skin, the sweeter the taste!), plus how to make scents of potpourri.

Recipes that make the most of the season, along with award-winning dishes and desserts that use five or fewer ingredients!

Dispatches from small farmers, including how they fared during 2020 and continue to diversify for the future.

The art and science of animal tracking, plus how to read Mother Nature’s signs to choose a fishing spot.

All this awaits in the 2022 Almanac, along with stories about gargantuan hail (is it becoming more common?); the 50th anniversary of an epic international sports showdown; an examination of teeth, from cradle to grave; the 17-year-old design genius behind the 50-star American flag; unique tourist locations that let visitors get up close to saints, war heroes, and even Roy Rogers’s horse; 2022 home and lifestyle trends; and so much more!

The 2022 Old Farmer’s Almanac is available for just $7.99 wherever books and magazines are sold. Prospective readers are encouraged to buy from independent retailers whenever possible and can find a full list of stores where the book is available at Almanac.com/Wheretobuy.

Print and digital copies of The 2022 Old Farmer’s Almanac are also available online at Almanac.com/Shop, the Web stores of local retailers, and Amazon.com.

For more information visit, Almanac.com/WhereToBuy.