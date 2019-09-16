Are Open Houses Really A Way to Sell A Home? Consider These Things First

If you’re looking to sell you home, you need to consider this question: Are OPEN HOUSES really a way to do it?

Shelly Walters, Shelly Walters Realty Group, shares a few things to consider before allowing people in.

Things to consider:

Who Comes
People that are just looking for decorating ideas
Nosy neighbors
Unqualified buyers

Strangers coming into your home-not with an agent for a set appointment showing
Theft of personal items-
Windows and doors are unlocked for them to come back later

Does the house sell at an open house. Stats show 2% of the time

Should seller be there-NO!
Should animals be there-NO!

To learn more, visit www.shellywaltersrealtygroup.com.

