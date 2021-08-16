Indy Style

Artisan Marketplace and Food Hall brings variety of new restaurants, bars to Indy

Today on Indy Style, we were joined by a few restaurants all located in the Artisan Marketplace and Food Hall.

Housed in the former service bay of the Indianapolis Water Company, the AMP is home to innovative local culinary and retail concepts, from emerging brands to established shops. Featuring colorful shipping containers, food stalls, an open-air bar, communal seating and ample community gathering and event space, the AMP is an experience unlike any other in the Circle City.

Juan Abascal, manager of Azucar Morena, Kathy Jones of Waterway Fish Market, and Maya Namyslowski of Hiatus Bar, all joined us in the kitchen today.









In the first segment we learned about how, the Waterway Fish Market and Hiatus Bar are teaming up for a Happy Hour Oysters + Bubbles Special.

In the second segment, Juan showed us how Arepas are made.

For more information visit, theampindy.com.