Celebrate Neighborhood Toy Store Day at Kits & Kaboodle

It’s a NATIONAL day where hundreds of independent toy store owners across the country celebrate the best toys on the market.

Teneen Dobbs, Owner, Kits & Kaboodle Classic Toys, shares more about her big event for this Saturday’s Neighborhood Toy Store Day!

About:

Independent toy store owners vote for holiday toys in the summer & the winners are featured in a flyer as 2019 BEST Toys for KIDS in November. It’s important to inspire children with the best toys on the market to help them understand their world and learn problem solving strategies as they grow into their teenage years.

A good shopping guideline for children: Buy something they want, something they need, something to wear & something to read. A 20% off your favorite toys is available thru December on flyer.

During our event: from 10 to 1pm we will have Kreger Creative Photography with us & Santa will be in store for a holiday pose. Each session is 10 minutes costs $25 and you will have 2-3 edited digital downloads for your holiday memories. A fun craft from Djeco will be available and a cookie from Santa in a swag bag to first 40 customers. Call the store to schedule at 317-566-8101. You may also schedule on our event page at kitsandkaboodletoys.com.

Website – www.kitsandkaboodletoys.com

Facebook: Kits & Kaboodle Classic Toys

Instragram: kitsandkaboodle