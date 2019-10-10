Celebrating Oktoberfest with a proper pretzel from Liter House

How do you make the PERFECT PRETZEL? For that answer and more about this year’s Oktoberfest event, we turn to Erica Logan and Eddie Sahm from Liter House.

• WHO: Liter House and Half Liter

• WHAT: Oktoberfest 2019

• WHERE: 5301 Winthrop Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46220

• WHY: To celebrate the fall season, German foods, and great beer!

• WHEN: October 12th & 13th 11am – 10pm

• DETAILS: Liter House and Half Liter hosting Oktoberfest on October 12th and 13th, 11am – 10pm. Oktoberfest is family friendly, free to walk in and enjoy the festivities. Liter House and Half Liter will be serving our regular menus along with German specialties all day. Pretzel German street food with beer tents will be setup outside for guests to enjoy. We will also be serving a reservation-only beer dinner at Liter House from 7pm – 8:30pm. Tickets available on EventBrite. There will be 3 courses, steins of beer, games, and music.



To learn more, visit:

• facebook.com/literhouse/

• Instagram: @literhouse

• Twitter: @literhouse

• Web: literhouse.com