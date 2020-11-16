Donate your junk this holiday season with Fire Dawgs Junk Removal and Curbsides for Charity

Get rid of your junk, give back to your community.

On today’s Indy Style, we learn about Curbsides for Charity, a perfect way to lend a helping hand this holiday season. Here’s more with Amber and Jeff McDole, Jr., Fire Dawgs Junk Removal.



About Curbsides for Charity:

• WHO: Fire Dawgs Junk Removal, alongside the Non-Profit Group “Firefighters on a Mission” will be performing Curbsides for Charity to raise money for Wheeler Mission Ministries and the Drumstick Dash. Each truck providing the Curbsides for Charity will consist of a Fire Dawgs Junk Removal team member, and an IFD Firefighter from the Firefighters on a Mission group. This event is being supported and sponsored by the team at WISH-TV!

• WHAT: We will offer Curbside Junk Removal Service to anyone interested in our services. 100% of the money raised on this day will be donated to Firefighters on a Mission, which will then donate these funds, as well as the funds they normally raise with their own donor group and their efforts, to the Wheeler Mission Ministries in support of the Drumstick Dash.

• WHERE: We will be providing these Curbside, or Curbside like junk removal services in Indianapolis and the Surrounding Areas. Basically, Marion County and the adjoining counties. Items can be left on the curb or another easy to get to area outside. An example of a “curbside like” area would be right outside of a garage that is easily accessible.

• WHEN: Sunday November 22nd from 9a until when the schedule is full and work is complete!

• WHY: Our Mission Statement at Fire Dawgs Junk Removal is: Build Leaders and Pursue Growth while providing Award Winning Service. We want our leaders to illustrate those leadership skills through community service which will only help them grow as individuals, while providing valuable service and raising money for amazing organizations that will do good with the money such as Firefighters on a Mission and Wheeler Mission Ministries.

Blog Post with Additional Information: https://firedawgsjunkremoval.com/curbsides-for-charity-benefiting-wheeler-mission/

Curbsides for Charity Commercial Links:

WISH Commercial: https://youtu.be/4Lakt-kkaJU

Bennett and Chris’ Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DPuOJKKSIqk

