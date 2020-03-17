Food Safety + using Leftovers/Pantry items to feed your family during times of uncertainty

We must go on – we must EAT (and eat well!)

That’s the message in our kitchen today, as Chef Amy von Eiff, Owner & Executive Chef, Certified SafeServe Food Handler, A Cut Above Catering, shares tips on basic food handling (non-coronavirus related) and how to feed your family and prep in advance.

BASIC FOOD HANDLING (non-coronavirus related)

1. Clean – wash hands thoroughly and often, wash cooking surfaces, wash fruits

and vegetable (don’t wash meat, poultry, or eggs)

2. Separate – raw seafood, meat, and poultry – seperate bags, cutting boards

3. Cook – heat all cooked foods to at least 165°

4. Chill – keeps cold foods below 40°

Danger Zone between 40-140 ° – no more than 2 hours

Leftovers

Store refrigerated at 40 or below

Standards hygiene – handwashing, sick people don’t cook

The CDC reports that the Coronavirus is killed by temperatures below 40 and above 140.

