Former Olympian dives into music career

He’s a former professional diver for TEAM USA – turned Singer/Songwriter!

Today on Indy Style, we hear from Thomas Finchum, along with his guitar player, Jonathan Wyndham, before their performance Saturday night at the Hi-Fi!

About Thomas Finchum:

Thomas grew up in Indianapolis, professionally diving for Team USA and went to the Olympics in 2008. After retiring from the sport in 2012, he turned to songwriting in Nashville. He’s had songs he’s written featured on the TV show Nashville, national ad campaigns with Target, and on LoCash’s latest album Brothers.

He’s now putting out his own music as an Artist, and will be headlining a show in Indianapolis at the Hi-Fi on 10/19 to celebrate the release of his EP.

DATE: 10/19/19

LOCATION: HI-FI (1043 Virginia Ave #217 Indianapolis, IN 46203)

TIME: 8:00 DOORS

9:00 SHOW

TICKET LINK: https://hifiindy.com/event/thomas-finchum-ep-release/

To learn more, visit:

www.thomasfinchummusic.com

www.facebook.com/thomasfinchum

www.instagram.com/thomasfinchum

www.twitter.com/thomas_finchum