Get a Taste of the Greek Culture at St. George Fest

Load up your plate with Grapeleaves, Gyro, Kibbee, Kefta, Spinach pies, meat pies, Lamb shanks, Pastries: baklava, and 25 other kinds of desserts!

George and Enass Khazal, St. George Fest, are here to tell us more about the “deliciousness” that makes up this festival, featuring all things “Greek!”



Ethnic Dance performances, dance lessons and authentic ethnic band,

Church tours, 6th Century Byzantine iconography, Silent auction, kids activities, free admission, off site parking $5 with free shuttle.

St. George Festival Fact sheet:

The 23rd annual St. George Festival celebrates our Christian heritage of faith, hospitality, food, music and crafts from our congregation’s roots in the Holy Land.

Experience our Christian heritage of faith, hospitality, Middle Eastern cuisine, music and crafts from our roots in the Holy Land. More than a dozen countries are represented in our church’s ethnic heritage. Food booths offer lamb shanks, falafel, gyros, kibbee, kafta, spinach pies, grape leaves, desserts and pastries, honey balls. New this year: indoor vendor marketplace and daily Silent Auction. Take a guided tour to learn about the church’s Byzantine architecture Greek iconography, and the Orthodox Christian faith. Enjoy a live band and ethnic dances. A children’s carnival on the front lawn includes bounce houses, games, and an adult seating area.

Date and time: Sept. 20, 5:00-10:00 pm; Sept. 21, 1:00 to 10:00 pm; Sept. 22, 1:00-5:00 pm.

Cost and parking: Free admission. Offsite parking is $5 at Journey Lutheran Ministries, 10401 East 116th Street (within walking distance). Shuttle buses will run continuously. Service animals only.

Music: Live Middle Eastern band, hourly dances by adult and children’s dance troupes

Where: St. George Orthodox Christian Church, 10748 E. 116th Street, Fishers 46037. “The Church on the hill under the gold dome.”

Information: www.stgfest.org, email: festival@stgindy.org

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stgfestival/

Telephone: (317) 845-7755



