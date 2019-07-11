Hancock County Tourism offers support for The Wall That Heals

The Wall That Heals is officially open, and you’re invited to attend a one-of-a-kind experience, honoring our veterans who never made it home.

Brigette Cook Jones, Executive Director, Hancock County Tourism, tells us why, for them, supporting the wall was a must.



The Wall That Heals

July 11 – 14, Stillinger Family Funeral Home in Greenfield

11am Ceremony on Saturday- Wall is manned 24 hours a day for July 11, 12, and 13th.

To learn more, visit:

www.greenfieldwall.com

Website is: www.visitinhancock.org

Phone Number is 317-477-8687

Facebook: Hancock County Tourism and Visitor Center

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY HANCOCK COUNTY TOURISM