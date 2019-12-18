Holiday gifts for the cyclist in your life

Give the cyclist in your life a holiday to remember! Anthony Barr, Mobile Cyclist, shares a few gift ideas:

• Wahoo Kickr and Wind Machine (Smart Trainer)

o Will have a bicycle mounted to the device

• Urban Commuting Bicycle ( plus following accessories mounted on bike)

o Garmin Varia – high visibility bike light and car detection system

o Rockform IPhone Mount – smartphone mount for handlebar

o Stix – bicycle lights

o Knog Oi – bicycle bell

o Ass Savers – fender rear wheel

Also…

• ABUS – heavy duty bicycle lock

• SILCA Seat Roll – Toolkit

• SILCA Pista – Bicycle Pump

• Specialized Centro – Commuter Helmet

• Specialized – Road Helmet

• Muc Off – bicycle cleaning kit

• 100 % – bicycle sunglasses

• CLUG Mini – bicycle storage clip

• Gray Goat Bike Shop – T-Shirt / Apparel

• Specialized Commuter Jacket

• Travel Kuppe – insulated hot / cold beverage bottle

Where can folks find these items ?

• Travel Kuppe – insulated bottle: https://www.travelkuppe.com/

• All Other Items can be found at: https://www.graygoatsports.com/

Special Thanks to the these partners for today’s segment:

• Travel Kuppe courtesy of : https://www.travelkuppe.com/

• Garmin Varia courtesty of : https://www.garmin.com/en-US/

• All other products courtesy of : https://www.graygoatsports.com/

December Cycling Event:

23rd Annual Luminary Ride

• When: Sunday, December 22nd – 5:30pm

• Where: 6500 Cornell Avenue, Indianapolis IN

• What: Ride from 6500 Monon Trail to Irvington as a group, slow – controlled pace of 10-12 mph

o Check out Irvington luminaries then return to Broad Ripple in small groups at own pace.

o Feel free to head down to the Circle, return via canal, or back up the Monon.

o Bring lights and appropriate bike. If dry, road bikes are fine. This is not a good ride for young kids. You can bring a trailer or tandem. You can also meet us at 16/Monon.

o Please bring a canned food donation for local food banks. Not required.

o Ideally Ride is aimed at young adults and adults

• How: FREE

• More Info: https://www.facebook.com/events/665069787221725/

More about Mobile Cyclist …

• After a 20+-year career in the health care industry, Anthony decided to combine his passion and purpose by starting his own production company, Two Wheel Films, Inc. and creating “Mobile Cyclist.”

• The Mobile Cyclist web and TV series highlights bicycling culture in cities across the US, including Cincinnati, Ohio, San Francisco, Calif., Sun Valley, Idaho, Asheville, N.C. and the Katy Trail, the longest greenway in the U.S. that stretches across Missouri.

• Head to www.mobilecyclist.com to learn more, to sign up for the newsletter for news on episode releases and see more episodes from all over the U.S. !