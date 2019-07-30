Homemade Beef Jerky Recipe for a High-Protein, Low-Carb Afterschool Snack

Ever made beef jerky yourself? Afraid to try it? Don’t be!

In our kitchen today, Ross Katz, Owner, Rooster’s Kitchen, shows us how easy it is to make it ourselves.

Ross says beef jerky is the perfect recipe for a healthy back to school snack that kids can get involved with. Plus, it’s high in protein, low in carbs and sugar, and can sit on the counter for a quick snack any time. Check it out!

Recipe:

Top Round or other cheap lean cut of beef – 2 Lbs

Worcestershire Sauce – ¾ cup

Soy Sauce – ¾ cup

Smoked Paprika – 1 Tblsp

Honey – 1 Tblsp

Fresh Ground Pepper – 1 Tblsp

Chili Powder – 1 Tbsp

Garlic Powder – 1 tsp

Onion Powder – 1 tsp

Optional – Hot Sauce, Liquid Smoke, Teriyaki, BBQ Sauce.

Day #1

In a freezer bag, combine your marinade and shake well to combine.

Slice your beef as this as you desire with the grain of the meet. (If you cut across the grain, your beef jerky will be prone to crumbling)

Combine your beef and your marinade in the freezer bag, and marinate over night.

Day #2

Pre-Heat your oven to its lowest temperature. (Most ovens go as low as 170 degrees)

Place a cooling rack, on a sheet pan, and carefully lay your beef strips down on one layer on the rack. Make sure none of them are over lapping, and that there is some space between the pieces. Discard any remaining marinade.

Place your beef in your oven. Close the door, leaving it slightly propped open. (sometimes a wooden spoon, or heat resistant spatula can be place in the door to keep the air gap.)

Let your beef dry for approximately 4-5 hrs, or until they are no longer moist, and the pieces have your desired texture.

Allow to cool all the way, and store in a zip top bag for up to a month.

To learn more, visit http://roostersindy.com/.