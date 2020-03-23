Indy Style

Honoring National Cheesesteak Day with Hoagies and Hops

by: Amber Hankins
In this time of difficulty, many restaurants are doing what they can to give back.

On National Cheesesteak Day, March 24, Hoagies and Hops is donating 15% of all food and beer sales to MLK Community Center here in the Butler Tarkington Neighborhood.

Owner Kristina Mazza and Kitchen Manager Ronald Walker tell us more, as Ronald makes us a 9″ Whiz Wit Cheesesteak, and then later, a Cheesesteak with sweet peppers.



To learn more, visit www.hoagiesandhops.com or www.chillywaterbrewing.com.

