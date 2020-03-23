Honoring National Cheesesteak Day with Hoagies and Hops

In this time of difficulty, many restaurants are doing what they can to give back.
On National Cheesesteak Day, March 24, Hoagies and Hops is donating 15% of all food and beer sales to MLK Community Center here in the Butler Tarkington Neighborhood.
Owner Kristina Mazza and Kitchen Manager Ronald Walker tell us more, as Ronald makes us a 9″ Whiz Wit Cheesesteak, and then later, a Cheesesteak with sweet peppers.
To learn more, visit www.hoagiesandhops.com or www.chillywaterbrewing.com.