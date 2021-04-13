Indy Style

Community Health Network helps vaccinate 1,000+ underserved community members

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Top of mind for so many of us right now is all things COVID-19, the vaccine and how it affects us.

Dawn Moore, chief pharmacy officer for the Community Health Network joined “Indy Style” on Tuesday to explain more about how they’re helping more people get vaccinated every day.

Moore also talked about the latest update of the FDA recommendation to pause distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Here is more from Moore: