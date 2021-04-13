Community Health Network helps vaccinate 1,000+ underserved community members

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Top of mind for so many of us right now is all things COVID-19, the vaccine and how it affects us.
Dawn Moore, chief pharmacy officer for the Community Health Network joined “Indy Style” on Tuesday to explain more about how they’re helping more people get vaccinated every day.
Moore also talked about the latest update of the FDA recommendation to pause distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Here is more from Moore:
- The mission of Community Health Network is to enhance the health and well-being of the communities we serve.
- We strive to provide convenient access to care–where and when people need it.
- The-19 COVID pandemic is especially devastating to Black Americans, at risk for much worse outcomes if they get COVID.
- Community has partnered with community organizations to provide ‘pop up’ COVID vaccination clinics–one day remote clinics–to administer doses of the COVID vaccine.
- So far, clinics have been held with Martin Center Sickle Cell Initiative, Wheeler Mission, and most recently Edna Martin Center.
- Another clinic is scheduled for April 7 at the Hindu Temple of Indiana.
- If you have access to the internet, visit OurShot.IN.gov, and if not, call 211 to learn more and sign up for your vaccination.
- For more information also visit, eCommunity.com.