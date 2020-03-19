How to make money by cleaning out your closets during your time at home

Their event has been postponed, but it’s YOUR chance to find things the kids no longer need AND put some money back in your pocket.

Courtney O’Neil and Jennifer Hare, Co-Founders of Whale of a Sale, tell us about this year’s new scheduled dates and how YOU can benefit from the later sale and your time right now, at home.

• Whale of a Sale is Indiana’s largest children’s consignment event, with more than 800 consignors and 100,000+ children’s items.

• The Spring Whale of a Sale children’s consignment event was supposed to take place THIS WEEK at Grand Park Event Center in Westfield. It was set to be the biggest in our history with record consignors and inventory!

• The postponed dates are May 21-24 at Grand Park, and we’ve held potential June dates if need be.

• You can make the most of being home in these upcoming weeks by Spring Cleaning! The Whale of a Sale online tagging system is open and we welcome families to register. The average consignor earns $500 by participating and gets the earliest shopping benefits.

• Hit the garage, toy room, bedroom closets, basement, etc. to find our top-selling, high demand items such as bikes, strollers, sporting goods, toys, books, games, puzzles, electronics and more!

General sale info:

• Started in 2009, Whale of a Sale takes place each spring and fall. Consignment is very popular as families find kids growing out of clothing and equipment quickly, and also desire to be “green” by recycling gently-used gear.

• Items are marked 60-90% off retail prices.

• Shoppers can expect to find upscale clothing, toys, furniture, strollers, bikes, play equipment, maternity and a variety of area vendors.

• The average consignor earns $500. Unsold clothing can be donated to charity partner Good Samaritan Network of Hamilton County.

About Courtney and Jen:

Butler University alums and Carmel moms, Courtney O’Neil and Jennifer Hare, are the founders of the sale and have been running it for eleven years. They enjoy being able to provide local families a, “fun, fashionable and clean bargain-hunting experience. We are NOT a garage sale – expect upscale finds.”

To learn more, visit www.whale-sale.com or www.facebook.com/whaleofasaleindy.