Indiana Business seeks volunteers to help set the world record for sandwich making

Calling all Hoosiers! How fast can YOU make a sandwich?

Come help set the Guinness World Record title for “Most People Making Sandwiches Simultaneously.”

GetGo’s Jannah Jablonowski joins Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana President/CEO John Elliott to tell us more about this fun record attempt and the great cause behind it!

• The previous record was set in 2016 by mobile app TangoTab when 2,586 people came together to break the record in Dallas, Texas.

• The “Make It to Break It” event will be on Tuesday, July 16 at Lucas Oil Stadium, and thousands of volunteers are needed to make it a success.

• All sandwiches made at the event will be donated to Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana.

• Giant Eagle has been an extraordinary corporate partner for Gleaners over the years, providing food donations, financial support for our fleet of trucks, and more.

• In addition to breaking a world record, participants will also be able to celebrate with Indianapolis Colts cheerleaders and Blue the Mascot.

• Also onsite will be the Colts new traveling 40-foot-long museum full of interactive Colts experiences, history and memorabilia including state of the art virtual reality, interactive games and photo opportunities.

• Other activities include live music, tailgating games, giveaways and more.

• The event is free to attend, and everyone who participates will become a Guinness World Records record-holder and receive a commemorative t-shirt.

• Event Details:

• Tuesday, July 16, 2019

• Arrive between Noon-12:30 p.m.

• Doors close promptly at 1:15 p.m.

• Guinness World Records event takes place at approximately 1:30 p.m.

• The event concludes at approximately 2:30 p.m.

• Registration isn’t required but volunteers are encouraged to RSVP at www.GetGoMakeItToBreakIt.com.

• Parking is free for all participants. The event is open to all ages, and only those ages 16 and up can handle food product. Children under age 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Participants cannot wear open-toed shoes.

To learn more, visit:

• www.GetGoMakeItToBreakIt.com