Black Leaf Vegan makes history as Indiana State Fair’s first vegan vendor

by: Tierra Carpenter
This company is making history as the Indiana State Fair’s first all-vegan food vendor in the fair’s 165-year history.

Taria Slack and Derrick Slack, her husband are the owners of Black Leaf Vegan, which is also own the only vegan food truck in Indianapolis.

She joined Indy Style at the State Fair today to share more about their business and to give Amber and Randy a taste of Black Leaf Vegan’s nachos and bratwurst.

For more information visit, BlackLeafVegan.com and IndianaStateFair.com.

