Indy Eleven invites fans to cheer team on in Eastern Conference Finals

Get ready. Indy Eleven is hosting the USL Championship’s Eastern Conference FINAL this Saturday, and players want YOU to be there!
Jordan Farr, Goalkeeper, Indy Eleve, and Matt Watson, Midfielder/Captain, Indy Eleven, share more about the big matchup.
INDY ELEVEN & USL PLAYOFFS
- Indy Eleven is hosting the USL Championship’s Eastern Conference Final THIS SATURDAY
- 3:00 pm kickoff vs. Louisville City FC
- At IUPUI’s Michael A. Carrol Stadium (aka “The Mike”)
- indyeleven.com/promotions for tickets & full details
- already halfway sold out as of Wednesday morning!
- Brickyard Battalion supporters section is already sold out
- Brickyard Battalion supporters section is already sold out
- Indy Eleven (#3 seed) vs. Louisville City FC (#4 seed) storylines
- Facing our archrival in the biggest home game in club history adds even more energy to the match
- Indy Eleven has not lost a home match in 27 games across all competitions dating back to last July
- Winner gets to host the USL Championship Final in primetime next Sunday, Nov. 17 (live on ESPN2)
- Louisville is the two-time defending USL Championship title holder
- LCFC knocked Indy Eleven out in the first round last year en route to repeating as champion
- Split our series with LOU this year, tying both games 1-1
- June 29 at Lucas Oil Stadium … August 30 at Louisville Slugger Field
- June 29 at Lucas Oil Stadium … August 30 at Louisville Slugger Field
- Facing our archrival in the biggest home game in club history adds even more energy to the match
- Gameday/stadium items
- Arrive early …
- Tailgate lots open at noon
- Watch out for Monumental Marathon street closures
- … and enjoy downtown afterwards!
- Go to Monument Circle to enjoy the premier of the “Shining A Light” presentation through 7:00 pm
- The Shop has produced a special-edition “Carroll Stadium throwback” scarf and three shirts (including two sweatshirts) that will be available for purchase at the game
- Several food trucks will be on hand … list coming to website soon
- Arrive early …
- Player notes
- Midfielder Matt Watson – Full bio here
- Finishing up second season as the captain of the Boys in Blue
- Native of Redditch, England
- This is the third stop in his 14-year career playing under current Eleven Head Coach Martin Rennie
- Is a rare athlete who lives a vegan lifestyle
- Co-hosts a podcast with teammate Jordan Farr
- Goalkeeper Jordan Farr – Full bio here
- Second season with the squad
- Has stepped in for injured starter Evan Newton in crucial late season stretch across last 5 games (includes 3 shutouts)
- Native of Salem, Oregon; attended Corban University (NAIA) in Portland
- Co-hosts a podcast with teammate Matt Watson
- Midfielder Matt Watson – Full bio here
To learn more, visit https://www.indyeleven.com/.