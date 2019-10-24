Rooster’s Kitchen shares recipe for Colossal French Toast with Maple Cream Cheese

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ross Katz, owner of Rooster’s Kitchen shares his widely popular recipe for Colossal French Toast with Maple Cream Cheese.
Thick slices of challah bread and an overnight soak are key steps to this unforgettable dish.
Colossal French toast, and maple cream cheese
- Brioche or similar loaf of bread 1 – 2lb loaf
- Melted Butter ½ cup
- Milk 2 ½ cup
- Sugar 1 ¼ cup
- Vanilla Extract 2 Tblsp
- Eggs 5 ea
- Cut each loaf into 4 even sections
- In a large bowl, beat the eggs, sugar and vanilla together
- Melt butter, and whisk together.
- Add Milk and whisk till combined.
- Pour your batter over your bread, and soak overnight.
Day 2
- Pre-Heat your oven to 325
- Transfer your bread to a lined and sprayed baking dish.
- Set up a bain-marie and place your French toast pan in the water.
- Bake for approximately 1 hour
- test the doneness by inserting a toothpick. It should pull out clean and not wet
- Let cool in the pan until it has set.
- Cream Cheese 1 pkg
- Maple Syrup 1/2 Cup
- Brown Sugar 1/4 Cup
- Sour Cream 1/2 Cup
- Add maple syrup and brown sugar small sauce pan
- Heat on med. till boiling
- Let boil for 30 seconds
- Whip Cream Cheese in the Kitchen aid till soft.
- Drizzle in the maple syrup
- whip on high till fully incorporated
- Fold in sour cream
Rooster’s is hosting two upcoming brunch events.
This coming Sunday the 27th, Rooster’s hosting ‘Baddies and Brunch’ featuring a fun and vibrant PG-13 drag performances.
Then after that, on Sunday the 3rd, Rooster’s is going to be at the new Guggman Haus Brewery for a Brewer’s Brunch. More info can be found HERE.