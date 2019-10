How are YOU celebrating National Seafood Month? Maybe you're diving into a plate of lobster chunks? A "sea" of swordfish, perhaps?

That's what we're doing in our kitchen today with Chef Brian Newlin of Bonefish Grill in Greenwood. On the menu? Grilled Swordfish over Pumpkin Ravioli, and then Lobster Thermidor Gnocchi and an Apple Martini!

• The fresh-fish experts at Bonefish Grill are celebrating National Seafood Month every Thursday in October! Enjoy a three-course lobster meal served three ways. Choose between a Steamed Lobster Tail, Lobster Thermidor Gnocchi or a Lobster Roll – with salad and dessert – for just $19.90. And, pair your meal with a hand-crafted cocktail like the Fresh Apple Martini.