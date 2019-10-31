Mix up a Spooky sipper with these Halloween cocktails

To celebrate Halloween and Day of the Day this year, we’re mixing up refreshing cocktails made with Patrón!
Tasha Page, 1933 Bartender at St. Elmo Steak House, shares a few recipes.
Area 51 Margarita
1.25 oz. Patrón Reposado
.75 oz. Patrón Citronge Pineapple
1 squeeze orange slice
.5 oz. Turmeric syrup
Fresh house made sour
Tajin Rim
Garnished with orange slice
Espresso Martini
1 oz. Patrón Añejo
1 oz. St. George Coffee Liqueur
Walnut infused heavy whipping cream
Chocolate bitters
Patrón is handmade in small batches to be smooth, sweet and easily mixable. It’s available to purchase at your local retailers and on ReserveBar.com. For cocktail recipes in addition to what I mixed up today, you can visit CocktailLab.com and search through hundreds of different options.