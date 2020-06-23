New Indiana restaurant opens featuring elevated comfort food

New restaurant, The Original, in Nashville, IN is celebrating its grand opening this week which is a major accomplishment to make happen during a global pandemic. Casey Schaefer, head chef for The Original and Taylor Jacks, BWQOHT Inc. Corporate Mixologist joined us today to talk about what you can expect when you visit the restaurant during this time and some of their featured menu items.

One of the main-dishes they expect to be most popular is their Honey Brined Fried Chicken which includes cayenne honey and bread and butter pickles.

Pricing:

Quarter chicken, white $9

Quarter chicken, dark $8

Half chicken $14

Whole chicken $23

One of their cocktails, which they made for us today is called the Hound Dog. It includes, Hard Truth Gin, dry vermouth, orange juice, lime juice, pumpkin butter, orange bitters, tonic water, and it costs $10.

The restaurant is currently open at 75 percent capacity, which is in accordance with Governor Holcomb’s plan to reopen the state. At full capacity, the restaurant provides seating for approximately 54 guests — including a seven-seat bar and 26 patio spots.

The Original is the only restaurant in the Big Woods Restaurant Group family with a menu focused on elevated comfort food.

Hours of operation:

Monday – Thursday 4PM – 10PM

Friday – Sunday 11AM – 10PM

The menu features high-end takes on regional comfort foods. Find the full menu here.

It will continue to be a 21-and-older venue and feature premium local craft beverages from sister brands Hard Truth Distilling Co. and Quaff ON! Brewing Co. — the new cocktail menu will complement the updated cuisine and includes several premium whiskey offerings.

Company-wide, Big Woods Restaurants has more than 400 employees, and The Original restaurant contributes around 20 employees to that number.

The restaurant address is: 60 Molly Ln, Nashville, IN 47448.

Find more about the restaurant on Instagram, Facebook, and their website.