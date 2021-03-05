Patty Spitler to co-host new cultural arts TV show

This duo to announce a new TV show focused on the Arts in Indiana and beyond! Craig Prater, president of the Heartland International Film Festival, and Patty Spitler’s new co-host for ‘Reel Life TV’ joined us today.

Sunday, March 7, 2021, Patty Spitler, voted IndyStar’s 2020 “Best Things” Best TV Personality in Indianapolis, and Craig Prater, president of nonprofit arts organization Heartland Film, will team up to shine a light on the cultural arts community and film industry as hosts of the new show, “REEL LIFE TV” Presented by Heartland Film. This dynamic duo will cover a balance of national/local film and entertainment news every Sunday morning for a half-hour starting at 11 a.m. EST on WNDY-TV 23. Episodes will air weekly (produced bi-weekly) and feature interviews with stars of major studio movies, local Indy community arts groups, and other film industry insights from Heartland Film.

“Arts and entertainment are vital to our well-being. Now, as we maneuver through the global pandemic, we wonder how movies, theater, dance, and music will reinvent themselves. ‘REEL LIFE TV’ will examine and reveal the necessary changes ahead as we also celebrate the people responsible for helping us heal. I’m honored to play a part in presenting these important messages with hope. Positive, provocative ideas and reflections abound as we present ‘REEL LIFE TV’. Applause for this unique entertainment and information show!” said Emmy-winning, co-host Patty Spitler.

“REEL LIFE TV” MARCH 7 EPISODE GUEST LIST:

• Manny the Movie Guy interviews the stars of the new film, “The World To Come”

• Patty Spitler interviews Hoosier filmmaker Ashton Gleckman (“We Shall Not Die Now,” 2019 Heartland International Film Festival Audience Choice Award Winner) on his new feature documentary, “The Hills I Call Home,” and his next project, “Kennedy,” a six-part documentary series about JFK

• Craig Prater interviews President and CEO of the Indianapolis Arts Council, Julie Goodman, on what’s new in Indy’s cultural arts scene

• Heartland Film Artistic Director Greg Sorvig goes over the 93rd Academy Awards® shortlists

“Indy has a spectacular arts community that has been hit hard by the pandemic. We hope this program will serve as an opportunity to for local arts groups to showcase their remarkable work and reinvigorate the pulse of the film industry in the heart of the Midwest,” said Heartland Film President and co-host, Craig Prater.

The first episode of “REEL LIFE TV” airs on Sunday, March 7, at 11 a.m. EST. “REEL LIFE TV” is a bi-weekly pre-recorded program that will air weekly on WNDY-TV 23. Viewers can watch past episodes and learn more about the program at HeartlandFilm.org/ReelLifeTV.

About Heartland Film, Inc.

Heartland Film is a nonprofit arts organization founded in 1991 with the mission to inspire filmmakers and audiences through the transformative power of film. Heartland Film presents the annual Heartland International Film Festival, Academy Award®-qualifying Indy Shorts International Film Festival, the Heartland Film Best of Fest, and bestows the Truly Moving Picture Award industry honor to major film releases throughout the year. For more information, visit Heartlandfilm.org.