Re-imagining spaces for work, play, and kids while spending time at home

We’re ((ALL)) in this together!! In the blink of an eye, your home has transformed into an education station for your kids, an office for your work and an activity zone for the family, all while remaining calm in this storm of the Coronavirus.

Danielle Myers, Proprietor, Elle Designs, shares ways to get your home to function during this unpredictable time.

While Spending this Time at Home, Reimagine Your Spaces for Your Work, Play, and Kids!

• Home has become Family Dinner Nights – Eat – In Kitchen Spaces

• Home has become School ⁃ Education Station

• Home has become Your Office ⁃ Work from home – small space office

• Home has become Organized ⁃ Pantry “re-do”, Storage, Closets

• Home has become Activity Central ⁃ Arts/Crafts for kids

• Home has become an Entertaining Hub ⁃ Outdoor space for kids / family

