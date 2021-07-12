Indy Style

Scientist shows how simple machines work using Amber Hankins, Randy Ollis as the experiment’s ‘load’ & ‘effort’

Simple machines make work easier, not less work, says Rick Crosslin, scientist.

He joined us today to demonstrate how simple machines work. In our case, Randy was the “load” and Amber was the “effort.”

What is work? Science defines it as, “when a force moves an object.”

Force – a push or pull

Simple Machines – Pulley, Wheel & Axle, Inclined Plane, Wedge, and the Leber.

Here’s a look at a more detailed version of this experiment:

Find more from Rick Crosslin here:

YouTube: youtube.com/channel/UCTUaGjswflD3xO4rzZ5KSeQ

Twitter: twitter.com/ixscience?lang=en