Suddenly Working Remote: 5 Things You Can Do to Stay Productive & Manage Stress During Coronavirus

So many of us are being forced to work remote right now.

Working remote – As a millennial career coach and a generational consultant, Lindsay Boccardo shares some tips on how to adapt to this new work environment.

Give yourself some grace – don’t beat yourself up. Remote working requires elevated skill sets and competencies and most people can’t just jump in and be excellent at it. We find that it’s common to overwork and underwork. You’ll be making lots of course corrections throughout the week. Make sure you have clarity on what you’re supposed to – this is a game of focus – there are so many distractions at home. If you need help getting clarity, know who you can call and keep your calendar and to do list in front of you. As a generational consultant, I see that not every generation is native to technology like millennials are. Try not to overcorrect with a bunch of new technology tools. Pick maybe one tool that your team could benefit from. If you can’t offer training, don’t expect your team to be able to pick it up and run with it. At the very least you can have old school conference call huddles 9 am, 11:30 and 4:30 pm.

