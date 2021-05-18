Indy Style

Summer learning labs offered to Marion County students

If you’re looking to keep your kids busy this summer while getting them out of the house, this is for you! Shannon Williams, Vice President of Community Engagement at The Mind Trust joined us today to fill us in on the Summer Learning Labs happening in Marion County this year.

Enrollment for the Indy Summer Learning Labs is now open to families and students who will entering grades 1-9 in the 2021-22 school year. The Indy Summer Learning Labs are a free, five-week learning acceleration and enrichment program being offered at more than 35 community sites in Central Indiana. The goal of the program is to seize missed learning opportunities that may have resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to enrolling interested families for the program, the Indy Summer Learning Labs are also actively recruiting educators from Central Indiana to serve as teachers, coaches, aides and more. Teachers can earn up to $10K for the five week program plus a week of training.

It’s estimated that students may have lost up to a year of learning because of COVID-19, and intensive programs like the Summer Learning Labs have shown to make tangible gains against academic and social-emotional learning outcomes, especially among students from low-income households.

The Mind Trust is an Indianapolis-based education nonprofit that works to build a system of schools that gives every student in Indianapolis, no exceptions, access to a high-quality education.

More information can be found at themindtrust.org.

United Way invites all members of our community to LIVE UNITED by giving, advocating and volunteering to improve lives in Central Indiana. Visit uwci.org to learn more.