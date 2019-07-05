The Film Yap gets help from young film critics to review “Spider-Man: Far from Home”

Two junior critics are on our couch today!

The Film Yap’s Christopher Lloyd brings his sons Joel and Cameron to help give their take on “Spider-Man: Far from Home.”

Spider-Man: Far from Home — Easily the least consequential of the Marvel Comics Universe movies, but still enjoyable and plenty of fun. More teen snogging than fighting bad guys.

Midsommar — This creepy horror flick tracks a couple visiting a summer festival in the bucolic Swedish countryside, with lots of bloody bits and squidgy sex stuff.

Lost & Found — The stories of seven strangers intersect in the lost and found department of an Irish train station in this heartwarming comedy.

The Best of Enemies — Taraji P. Henson and Sam Rockwell shine in this true story of a black activist and the KKK leader who befriended each other. Stream It.

