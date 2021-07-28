Indy Style

Time Magazine names Indy one of world’s 100 greatest places

Indy has received great new recognition from Time Magazine. It’s recognizing Indy as one of the “World’s 100 Greatest Places,” especially because of the Bottleworks District. Nate Swick of Visit Indy joined us today to share more about the honor, along with events and attractions you can find in Indianapolis.

“Indianapolis may be a smaller city, but it’s packed with standout restaurants, museums and sports centers. Its latest draw is the Bottleworks District, a $300 million reimagining of the historically significant spot where a Coca-Cola bottling plant operated from 1920 to 1969,” says Aniesia Williams of Time Magazine.

See more of what Time Magazine had to say about Indy here.

Find out more about Indy’s summer festivals here.

For more information go to VisitIndy.com.

