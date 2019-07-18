Travel Expert Offers Planning Advice for Summer Trips

Whether you’ve already scheduled your vacation or you’re looking to take a last-minute excursion, our next guest says a little planning can go a long way toward making sure you enjoy your trip.

Here with us today is Kris Kosach, Tech and Travel Expert, Journalist and Travel Channel Host shows us some hot spots to consider for their upcoming travel!

Courtesy: Puerto Rico Tourism, Dosh, NET10 and Otter Products

For More Information, Visit: www.TipsOnTV.com.

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY PUERTO RICO TOURISM, DOSH, NET10 AND OTTER PRODUCTS